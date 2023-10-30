Cryptoblox Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 1st (OTCMKTS:CRYBF)

Shares of Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 1,850,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,936. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

