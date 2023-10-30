Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 3,990,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 797,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $338.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

