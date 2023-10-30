Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,652 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 520,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.70. 398,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

