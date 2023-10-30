CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $843,336.31 and approximately $0.24 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00029996 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.