Daniel David Malzahn Sells 356 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Tuesday, August 8th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46.

NVR Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,380.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,009.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,009.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,027.04 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.