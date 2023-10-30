Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,604. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.