DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $70.58 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00201287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.