DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

