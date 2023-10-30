dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.51 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.51 million and $711.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00200400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,278,082 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99396001 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $276.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

