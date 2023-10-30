Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,738,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.