Dmitry Melnikov Sells 32,219 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 32,219 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $260,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,641,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,264,265.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,372.80.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 25,509 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $218,867.22.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,194 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $9,647.52.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of Semrush stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,022. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Semrush by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

