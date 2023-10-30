Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

