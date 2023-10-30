Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 301,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,530 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

