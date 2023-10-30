Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
