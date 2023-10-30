Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 285,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

