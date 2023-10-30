Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 197,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,326,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Stories

