Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 5,000 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,950. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

