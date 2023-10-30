Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,121.53 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $83,121.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,192,835 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.