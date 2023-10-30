Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

