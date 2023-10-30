EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $105.21 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $704.74 million and $105.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002779 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002760 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,107,006,961 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,020,841 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

