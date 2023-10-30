Ethereum Price Up 2.4% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,816.13 or 0.05254871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion and $7.57 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00033343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,269,588 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.