Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

