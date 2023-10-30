Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,275,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,461.5 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS EVGGF traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

