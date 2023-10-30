Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Experian Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EXPGY stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($46.24) to GBX 3.95 ($0.05) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,800 ($34.07) to GBX 2,900 ($35.29) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

