Fetch.ai Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.60 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $294.06 million and $67.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,423,349 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

