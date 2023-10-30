Financial Analysis: Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 6.85 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Affinity Energy and Health has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Affinity Energy and Health and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

