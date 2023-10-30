Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 3,814,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,517.6 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

