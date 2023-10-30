First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 222290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 28.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

