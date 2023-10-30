First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM stock traded down C$7.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.16. 5,796,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.94. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.37 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.