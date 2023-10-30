First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 4,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

