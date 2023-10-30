First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Stock Average Calculator
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.