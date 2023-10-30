First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13,113.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.