Flare Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $282.92 million and $11.10 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,809,200,293 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,762,961,782.905254 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01087338 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $10,270,959.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

