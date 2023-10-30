FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.21. 11,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $493.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1,591.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 156,146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

