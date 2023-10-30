Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,885,900 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,529,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $4.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortnox AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.
