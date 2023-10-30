Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,157. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 52.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 97.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

