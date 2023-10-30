Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40-447.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.48 million.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.98. 600,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.