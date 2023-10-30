Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

FBRT traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.36. 211,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a current ratio of 87.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

