Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.08

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 48026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $864.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

