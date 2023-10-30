G999 Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $299.79 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

