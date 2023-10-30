Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

