Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $555.65 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $555.65 million and approximately $175.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,424,814,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,452,551,252 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

