GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $63,875.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GATX Stock Up 1.2 %

GATX stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $102.92. 226,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GATX by 225.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

