Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Set at $36.50 by Scotiabank

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a $36.50 target price by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. 542,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,165. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 981.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $26,255,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 220,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.