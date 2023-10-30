Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Set at C$48.00 by Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been assigned a C$48.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.2 %

GIL traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.68. 192,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.34. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.76 and a 1 year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1754967 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

