Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) versus Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Financial Contrast

Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cool Technologies and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A Global Industrial 5.93% 31.82% 14.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cool Technologies and Global Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Global Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.3% of Global Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool Technologies and Global Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) -0.01 Global Industrial $1.16 billion 1.05 $78.80 million $1.80 17.72

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Cool Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials. The company offers its products to businesses; state, local, and private educational organizations; and government entities through relationship marketers, e-commerce sites, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

