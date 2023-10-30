Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Golden Ocean Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

GOGL traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.31. 1,054,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,931. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.