GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. GREE has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.