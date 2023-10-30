GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.