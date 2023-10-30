Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

HLIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 5,012,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

