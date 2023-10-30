Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Update

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 103,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,663. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 86.73% and a negative return on equity of 620.00%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

