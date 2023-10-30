Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $11,790.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $11,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,763.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,101. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HA
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
