Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $11,790.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $11,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,763.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,101. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

